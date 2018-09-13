No debates unless all candidates are invited, says Bowman
Mayor Brian Bowman says he won’t participate in any upcoming debates unless all nine mayoral candidates are invited to be part of them.
Winnipeg’s current mayor is up for re-election and says his calendar is becoming quite full.
“Out of respect to Winnipeggers & all those running, only considering invites to debates where all candidates invited,” Bowman tweeted.
Nine mayoral candidates have registered to run, including Ed Ackerman, Bowman, Christopher Clacio, Tim Diack, Umar Hayat, Venkat Rao, Jennifer Motkaluk, Doug Wilson and Don Woodstock.
Winnipeg’s civic election is Oct. 24.
