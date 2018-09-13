Bill Kelly: Queen’s Park theatrics don’t bode well for the next 4 years

It wasn’t a pretty sight at Queen’s Park Wednesday as the Ford government re-introduced their bill to shrink the size of Toronto city council.

I still think that the bill is nothing more than Doug Ford’s vindictive attempt to punish his political enemies on council, but that’s almost a moot point at this stage.

The more pressing issue at hand is Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause to protect the bill.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney and esteemed former Ontario premier Bill Davis, both Conservatives, chastised Ford for the move, but their comments fell on deaf, ideological ears.

But with such contentious legislation from the Ford government, we expected a lively and informed debate Wednesday; after all, there are a plethora of constitutional and procedural points that the opposition could have brought to the fray.

Instead, we saw such an embarrassing display of yelling and desk-thumping from the NDP, that the Speaker ordered them to be removed from the legislature.

So we have a government that had the support of only 40 per cent of Ontario voters, deciding to ram through legislation without public consultation or supportive data, and who seem intent on thumbing their nose at the judicial oversight that is the foundation of our democratic system.

But, just as troubling, the best the NDP opposition could bring to this important debate was a display of childish temper tantrums that accomplished nothing.

Ontario voters were right to turf the previous government, but after yesterday’s abhorrent behaviour, you have to wonder if we went from bad to worse.

