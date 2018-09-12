Edmonton Oilers rookies lose 6-3 to Calgary Flames rookies in Red Deer

The Calgary Flames rookies scored three third-period goals to down the Edmonton Oilers rookies 6-3 Wednesday night at the Enmax Centrium in Red Deer.

The Flames had only six shots in the first period but earned two goals by Dmitry Zavgorodniy and one from D’Artagnan Joly. The Oilers tallied late in the period thanks to Luke Esposito.

Cam Hebig picked the top corner just past the halfway point of the second period to pull the Oilers within a goal. Less than three minutes later, Evan Polei brought both Oilers and Flames fans to their feet. The former Red Deer Rebel banged in a rebound to tie it 3-3.

Olivier Rodrigue played the first 40 minutes in goal for the Oilers and made 12 saves.

The Flames jumped back in front before the third period was six minutes old when Adam Ruzicka beat Stuart Skinner on a breakaway.

Glenn Gawdin and Brett Pollock added power play goals to put Calgary ahead 6-3.

The Flames had a 14-5 advantage in shots in the third.

The Oilers will open their main training camp on Thursday morning.

