Renewed concerns over Monkland overpass safety

The safety of the Monkland overpass in NDG has become an election issue for Adam Atlas.

The longtime resident has spent years trying to get a safety fence on the crossing over the Décarie Expressway.

“Clearly, it is dangerous and I don’t think anyone in their right mind would think that this is how a bridge that crosses over a highway should be,” said Atlas.

Atlas has revived a petition, calling for the overpass to be secured.

A series of guards were placed on the crossing, but only over half the structure.

READ MORE: LaSalle braces for traffic woes on Angrignon overpass

The CAQ candidate for the area, Nathalie Dansereau, says that is not enough. She promises to work with the municipal government to fix the issue.

“Thousands of students and people go to the metro pass here. The sidewalk is narrow and the railing too short,” said Dansereau.

She realized just how dangerous it was when she went to put up her election signs.

“I saw just how easy it would be to accidentally go overboard,” said Dansereau.

Atlas wants to see the Monkland overpass get the same safety renovation that Queen Mary boulevard in Cote-des-Neiges got.

That crossing has a series of high fences to keep residents safe.