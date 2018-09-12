Apple’s cheapest model of the new iPhone is over $1,000 in Canada

The three new versions of the iPhone will all carry a price tag of over $1,000 in Canada.

Apple Inc unveiled the new, larger iPhones and watches Wednesday. The new models only made minor changes to its lineup – with three new versions of the iPhone X, which was announced last year.

The XS has a 5.8-inch screen and is priced at $1,379. The XS Max has a larger screen measuring 6.5 inches and is priced at $1,519.

The XR, which was rumored to be a cheaper version of the X, still comes with a price tag of $1029. It is made of aluminum, with an edge-to-edge liquid retina display.

The world’s most valuable tech company wants users to upgrade to more expensive devices as a way to boost revenue as global demand for smartphones levels off. The strategy has helped Apple become the first publicly-traded U.S. company to hit a market value of more than $1 trillion earlier this year.

Its shares were down 1.2 percent on Nasdaq.

Apple, which is looking for ways to lessen reliance on phones for revenue, opened its event by announcing the new Apple Watch Series 4 range with edge-to-edge displays, like its latest phones, which are more than 30 percent bigger than displays on current models.

The watch is priced at $519, with a cellular option with a price of $649. The older, Series 3 watch will now sell for $369, “making it even more accessible to customers,” a release from Apple states.

It is positioning the new watch as a more comprehensive health device, able to detect an irregular heartbeat and start an emergency call automatically if it detects a user falling down, potentially appealing to older customers. It said it had approval for the device from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said it worked with Apple to develop apps for the Apple Watch. The agency said it has been taking steps to ease the regulatory pathway for companies seeking to create digital healthcare products.

Canadians can pre-order XR phone starting Oct. 19, and they’ll start shipping on Oct. 26. The Apple Watch and XS models will be ready sooner, and will be available by Sept. 21.