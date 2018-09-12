Seth Rogen teases ‘Sesame Street’ cameo, internet responds with ‘pot’ shots, jokes

Sunny days might be sweeping different kind of clouds away after Canadian actor and comedian Seth Rogen teased an upcoming appearance on Sesame Street.

On Tuesday afternoon, the educational show shared on social media that the Pineapple Express star had stopped by the set.

“We love hanging with @Sethrogen on Sesame Street! Thanks for stopping by!” the show tweeted.

The marijuana aficionado also teased his upcoming cameo on social media.

“Yes. I can in fact tell you how to get to Sesame Street,” Rogen said in response.

Yes. I can in fact tell you how to get to Sesame Street. https://t.co/QvUOenAAPk — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 12, 2018

Oscar the Grouch chimed in on social media as well.

“So you wanna join the grouch club @Sethrogen? Heh heh heh,” the trash-loving puppet tweeted.

So you wanna join the grouch club @Sethrogen? Heh heh heh. pic.twitter.com/A87gfUJkJG — Oscar the Grouch (@OscarTheGrouch) September 11, 2018

The internet couldn’t stop itself from making pot jokes about Rogen, speculating whether he smokes weed with some of the characters.

“But the question is … did you roll one up with cookie monster?” Karah-Leigh asked.

“Did you smoke out big bird?” asked another.

Sesame Street has been a household brand since debuting in 1969 on U.S. public television. In recent years, it lost federal funding to produce the show and has partnered with HBO.

Rogen has made headlines north of border recently after voicing public service announcements on public transit in his hometown of Vancouver and also in Toronto.

Here’s a look at more reaction to Rogen’s forthcoming Sesame Street appearance.

When you’re so high that you end up on Sesame Street — Dallas Alexander (@StaticWyre) September 12, 2018

@Sethrogen So what was it like smoking a joint with Bert and Ernie? — @Stoner_Joe (@stonerjoebunny) September 12, 2018

Seth's gonna mess up and accidentally smoke you. — Tim Malloy (@T_Malloy320) September 11, 2018

This just warmed my icy heart 1000x. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — Country Blumpkin (@HairyRihanna) September 12, 2018

Was Snuffalupagus still hanging from the rafters? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 12, 2018

@Sethrogen is a nice guy, he'll literally take part in anything to put a smile on someone's face. His charity work with his wife for Alzheimer's Disease is great too.

Amazing guy! 👍 — Aʟᴀɴ Cʜʀɪsᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ (@hulkerine100) September 12, 2018