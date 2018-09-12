N.B. RCMP looking for driver in fatal crash whose passenger died at the scene

New Brunswick RCMP are on the hunt for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that claimed the life of one of his passengers.

Police say the crash happened on Sept. 11 at around 9 p.m. on Highway 11 in Black River Bridge, N.B. Police say it appears a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle abandoned the car and ran away. Meanwhile, one his passengers died at the scene and another passenger was taken to hospital with injuries.

“We know who he is,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Melanson of the Richibucto detachment, in reference to the driver.

“It’s just a matter of locating him.”

The driver, who was alone in the northbound vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

Melanson says RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 506-523-4611.

