Cost to rebuild damaged apartment complex after fire pegged at nearly $7 million

The cost to renovate an apartment complex after a massive fire in Brandon now stands at about $7 milllion and months later, victims remain evacuated.

Among three other buildings, the Massey Manor’s destruction left more than 150 people searching for new homes after the fire on May long weekend.

The 58-unit housing complex was designed specifically for lower income individuals and families.

Glen Kruck, a manager of the Canadian Mental Health Westman region, has been working with residents who were affected and told 680 CJOB Wednesday that many of them didn’t have tenant insurance.

“It sure was a crisis finding accommodations for everyone.”

A large number of people were moved into Manitoba Housing Units throughout the city, he said.

“A good portion of individuals are living in units that are not as comfortable as Massey Manor, so a fair number of people will want to come back,” he said.

Those residents will have to be patient, because Kruck said it will likely be a year until renovations are complete.

“The whole building has been totally gutted, right down to the studs with all the insulation, all the dry wall.”

The fire in the apartment was intense, destroying the roof and exploding out windows, and water damaged the entire building.

Kruck estimated a cost of $6.8 million to renovate the building back to working order.

He said the building’s insurance covers $11.5 million, so the cost should be covered.

