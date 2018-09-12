‘Unbelievable’: Bald eagle lands on top of firetruck ladder during 9/11 ceremony

A bald eagle landed atop a firetruck ladder in Minnesota during a tribute marking the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, stunning firefighters and other first responders.

First responders gathered on an overpass in Andover to remember the emergency workers and the nearly 3,000 others who died during the 2001 attacks.

READ MORE: 9/11 memorial ceremonies honour victims on 17th anniversary of attacks

During the tribute, Fire Chief Jerry Streich captured video of America’s national bird landing on the basket of a firetruck ladder that was raised as part of the memorial service.

“Look what landed on top of the aerial on 9/11,” the fire chief said. “Isn’t that unbelievable?”

WATCH: The beginning of 9/11 ceremonies in New York City included the singing of the American national anthem along with a moment of silence.

Streich’s video has been shared over 122,000 times on Facebook, with over 2.7 million views.

In New York City, thousands of 9/11 victims’ family members, survivors and rescuers marked the sombre anniversary at a ceremony at the World Trade Center.

READ MORE: New York City’s WTC subway station re-opens for first time since 9/11 attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence headed to the two other places where hijacked planes crashed on Sept. 11, in the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

WATCH: 9/11 anniversary — Trump vows to do ‘whatever it takes’ to keep Americans safe

The president and first lady Melania Trump joined an observance at the Sept. 11 memorial in a field near Shanksville, Pa., where a new “Tower of Voices” was dedicated Saturday, while Pence attended a ceremony at the Pentagon.