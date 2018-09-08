World
September 8, 2018 11:00 pm

New York City’s WTC subway station re-opens for first time since 9/11 attacks

By Staff The Associated Press

A downtown 1 train pulls into the newly-opened WTC Cortlandt subway station in New York, Sept. 8, 2018.

AP Photo/Patrick Sison
A A

NEW YORK – A New York City subway station has reopened for the first time since it was destroyed in the World Trade Center attack 17 years ago.

Cheers erupted as the first train rolled into the new WTC Cortlandt station at noon Saturday.

READ MORE: New York’s 80-storey 3 World Trade Center building to open after years of delays

The old Cortlandt Street station on the subway system’s No. 1 line was buried under the rubble of the twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Construction of the new station was delayed until the rebuilding of the surrounding towers was well under way.

WATCH: World Trade Center memorial lights up New York City’s sky on Sept. 11, 2017

The new station cost $181 million and features a mosaic that uses words from the Declaration of Independence.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
9-11
9-11 Attacks
9/11 attacks
New York
New York City
New York City subway
NYC Subway
September 11
World Trade Center
WTC Cortlandt
WTC station

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News