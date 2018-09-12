Car catches fire in Peterborough Memorial Centre parking lot

City firefighters had to battle a car fire in a jammed parking lot at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the lot around 8 p.m. for a car which ignited in flames. The parking lot was filled as more than 3,700 fans were watching Game 4 of the Mann Cup national senior men’s box lacrosse championship between the Peterborough Century 21 Lakes and the Maple Ridge Burrards.

The Lakers went on to win 11-8 to sweep the series.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze but several nearby vehicles also sustained damage including a pickup truck.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.