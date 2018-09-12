20-year-old in critical condition after high-speed collision on Hwy. 10
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a high-speed head-on collision early Wednesday morning in Brossard.
The driver lost control of his vehicle heading east on Highway 10.
Police say he ended up crossing the median onto the westbound side of the highway and collided with oncoming traffic.
A man in his 40s suffered minor injuries.
Sureté du Québec (SQ) are investigating the incident.
Alcohol has not been ruled out, SQ spokesman Daniel Thibodeau said.
