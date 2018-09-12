20-year-old in critical condition after high-speed collision on Hwy. 10

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a high-speed head-on collision early Wednesday morning in Brossard.

A man in his 20’s is fighting for his life in hospital after crossing the median of highway 10 in Brossard, and hit a car coming the other way. The driver of the other car was slightly injured. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/BvxRs1ea8L — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) September 12, 2018

The driver lost control of his vehicle heading east on Highway 10.

Police say he ended up crossing the median onto the westbound side of the highway and collided with oncoming traffic.

A man in his 40s suffered minor injuries.

Sureté du Québec (SQ) are investigating the incident.

Alcohol has not been ruled out, SQ spokesman Daniel Thibodeau said.