September 12, 2018 9:01 am
Updated: September 12, 2018 9:14 am

School bus involved in crash in Innisfil

By Staff The Canadian Press

Officials say a school bus was involved in a crash in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the Barrie Fire Service says emergency services were called to the scene at about 7:45 a.m.

He says two vehicles were involved in the collision, and there are patients on scene.

He says there’s no confirmation as to how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries.

A spokesman for Air Ornge says an air ambulance was sent to the scene to pick up one patient, but he could not say what that person’s condition was.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
