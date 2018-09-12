School bus involved in crash in Innisfil

INNISFIL, Ont. – Officials say a school bus was involved in a crash in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the Barrie Fire Service says emergency services were called to the scene at about 7:45 a.m.

He says two vehicles were involved in the collision, and there are patients on scene.

He says there’s no confirmation as to how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries.

A spokesman for Air Ornge says an air ambulance was sent to the scene to pick up one patient, but he could not say what that person’s condition was.

COLLISION UPDATE: #1. 8:10 AM 2 vehicle collision w school bus/pick up truck. Approx 14 high school students from @nsstritons on board. 1 student transported @Ornge TO w serious but believed to be non life threatening injuries. #collision pic.twitter.com/98UX7xx4Kc — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) September 12, 2018