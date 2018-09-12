School bus involved in crash in Innisfil
INNISFIL, Ont. – Officials say a school bus was involved in a crash in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
A spokesman for the Barrie Fire Service says emergency services were called to the scene at about 7:45 a.m.
He says two vehicles were involved in the collision, and there are patients on scene.
He says there’s no confirmation as to how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries.
A spokesman for Air Ornge says an air ambulance was sent to the scene to pick up one patient, but he could not say what that person’s condition was.
