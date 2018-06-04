3 children injured in Mississauga school bus crash

Three students under the age of 12 were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a school bus crash in Mississauga.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday at Britannia Road and Glen Erin Drive.

Peel paramedics said the driver lost control and three special needs children on board suffered minor injuries.

The students were taken to Credit Valley Hospital for assessment.

Officials said the bus driver was not injured. There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.