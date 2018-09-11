Canada
B.C. court overturns TransLink’s refusal to accept ads by anti-abortion group

By Staff The Canadian Press

The British Columbia Appeal Court has overturned a decision by Metro Vancouver’s transit authority that refused advertising space to an anti-abortion education group on its buses.

The court says TransLink didn’t provide any meaningful reasons for its decision to reject the ads from the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

A lower court judge agreed with TransLink over its use of the Canadian Code of Advertising Standards in “filtering” out the advertisement.

The proposed ad contained images of a growing fetus at seven weeks and at 16 weeks, and then a red circle on a white background containing the word “gone” along with text that read: “Abortion Kills Children.”

The judgment released Tuesday says the decision by TransLink couldn’t stand, but the three-judge panel didn’t say that TransLink must accept the advertisement on its buses.

Instead, the court ordered TransLink to reconsider the request by the centre to purchase advertising space.

