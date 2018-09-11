Overgrown vegetation along N.B. roadway leads to safety concerns

A New Brunswick resident says lives could be put in danger, if vegetation growth along a roadway isn’t cut back.

Chris Taylor says the Salisbury Back Road is in the worst state he’s seen; but his primary concern relates to the vegetation, rather than the state of the asphalt.

The visibility of a number of signs warning drivers of a turn ahead, and some posting a speed to follow on the corners, is his concern.

“I’m just more worried about the safety of the people in our community,” says Taylor. “I’d just like to have a safe road to drive on.”

He says aside from losing visibility for road signs, it also leaves drivers with less time to react if an animal jumps in front of them.

Residents have taken the matter in their own hands, clearing some of the growth near an intersection in the area, according to Taylor.

He adds some people avoid travelling the route due to the safety concerns but says it’s an important road for those travelling to work in Greater Moncton.

“They did acknowledge my concern about the vegetation,” Taylor says speaking about contacting the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“They didn’t say whether or not there was going to be anything done about it. I was hoping that there [would be], but that was probably a couple of months ago.”

The province didn’t return a request for comment by deadline.

Taylor says aside from safety concerns, the growth also could lead to more challenges for NB Power crews accessing poles in the area.