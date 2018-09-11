Man dead after daylight stabbing in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a man has died after a daylight stabbing in the city’s west end on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of an altercation between two men in the area of Redgrave Drive and Martin Grove Road at around 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man without vital signs. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said one man left the scene after the initial incident and drove himself to Highway 401 and Islington Avenue, where he was apprehended by police.

He is being transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a woman was also injured during the incident when she tried to intervene in the altercation. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The incident marks the city’s 76th homicide of 2018.

Stabbing: Redgrave / Martin Grove Rd

-emergency run cancelled

-investigation continued#GO1684842

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2018