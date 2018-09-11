Money
Double name, double ticket, double win: Manitoba man wins lotto twice in five months

By The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg man may be scratching his head these days, wondering just how lucky a guy can get by winning two big scratch ticket jackpots in five months.

Melhig Melhig, who has a double name, claimed$1.5 million on a Western Canada Lottery Corporation ticket in April.

The 28-year old African immigrant used the money to move his wife and children out of their small apartment and into a new home.

Then last month a ticket Melhig bought at a Giant Tiger store yielded $2 million.

He says that money will go toward the purchase of a business and a chance for him to go back to school.

