Double name, double ticket, double win: Manitoba man wins lotto twice in five months
A Winnipeg man may be scratching his head these days, wondering just how lucky a guy can get by winning two big scratch ticket jackpots in five months.
Melhig Melhig, who has a double name, claimed$1.5 million on a Western Canada Lottery Corporation ticket in April.
The 28-year old African immigrant used the money to move his wife and children out of their small apartment and into a new home.
Then last month a ticket Melhig bought at a Giant Tiger store yielded $2 million.
He says that money will go toward the purchase of a business and a chance for him to go back to school.
