2 new names added to Calgary first responders memorial

Two fallen Calgary firefighters were honoured at a special ceremony at the Police Officers and Firefighters Tribute Plaza on Tuesday.

Calgary Fire Department District Chief James Brosh and Captain Paul Baker had their names added to the Walls of Memory/Lantern of Light memorial. Both firefighters died of occupation-related cancer.

“Firefighters serve the community in many ways, everything from attending motor vehicle accidents, spills, critical medical interventions, and, of course, fires,” said Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth in a news release Tuesday. “We know we can never repay their sacrifice but by reading the names of those who have fallen aloud today we can honour their commitment and dedication in making our city a better place to live.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it’s important to honour these fallen men and woman.

“We honour those that are no longer with us and we take comfort in knowing they live on in the hearts of the families who supported them and the firefighters who worked alongside them,” said Nenshi in the release.

The Calgary fire said 47 firefighters have died in the line of duty over the years. This includes nine people while fighting fires and 38 due to illnesses related to the profession.

Fire stations across the city also lowered their flags to half-mast from sunrise to sunset to honour their fallen comrades.