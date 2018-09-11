Man arrested for disturbance in Brantford store

A disturbance in a Brantford store has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

On Sunday September 9, just before 9 p.m., police say they were called to the store King George Road, where a man had started to “cause a disturbance with staff and customers.” Police have not provided any details of the disturbance entailed.

The man was asked to leave the store, but outside, police say the accused approached and punched an employee.

Police arrested the man and seized a quantity of drugs including crystal meth, clonazepam and Xanax pills.