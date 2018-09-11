Canada
September 11, 2018 2:25 pm
Updated: September 11, 2018 2:56 pm

Man arrested for disturbance in Brantford store

By Reporter  Global News

Man arrested for causing a disturbance in Brantford.

A A

A disturbance in a Brantford store has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

READ MORE: Brantford police arrest 3 in separate drug busts

On Sunday September 9, just before 9 p.m., police say they were called to the store King George Road, where a man had started to “cause a disturbance with staff and customers.” Police have not provided any details of the disturbance entailed.

The man was asked to leave the store, but outside, police say the accused approached and punched an employee.

READ MORE: Brantford man accused of threatening neighbours

Police arrested the man and seized a quantity of drugs including crystal meth, clonazepam and Xanax pills.
Report an error
Arrest
Assault
Brantford
Business
Disturbance
Drugs
HamOnt
Store

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News