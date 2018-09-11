Media outlets in Regina targeted by vandalism Tuesday morning

Regina Police Service is investigating after several media outlets in Regina were hit with vandalism early Tuesday morning.

Global Regina, CTV, CBC, Leader Post, Harvard Media and Big Dog 92.7 all had their buildings spray painted by the vandals.

According to police the intruder broke into the CBC building and did significant damage to the inside of their building, however, police are saying there is no indication that the graffiti and the break and enter are related.

Our famous plexiglas TV desk is still in one piece. But I can attest it makes a huge building-shaking boom when it tips over. pic.twitter.com/SVHJXoMvrE — Ted Deller (@TDellerCBC) September 11, 2018

Police arrested the intruder, but have yet to interview the suspect about the other cases of vandalism, his motive, or what the message means.

Regina Police are still investigating the causes of the incidents.