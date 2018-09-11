Former RCMP officer caught in creep catcher sting back in court

Former Surrey RCMP officer Dario Devic is back in a B.C. courtroom Tuesday.

Devic was charged after a sting by Surrey Creep Catchers, a group that poses as underaged girls online to catch men who want to meet them for sexual purposes.

In late August, he pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of trust.

Devic’s lawyer, Rishi Gill, said the other more serious charge, attempting to lure a child under the age of 16, will be stayed.

He says photographs sent to Devic clearly showed an adult woman and Devic never intended to meet a minor.

This story will be updated following Devic’s court appearance Tuesday.