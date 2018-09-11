Crime
September 11, 2018 1:10 pm

Former RCMP officer caught in creep catcher sting back in court

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

A Surrey RCMP officer who was caught in a sting by the group "Creep Catchers" has pleaded guilty to breach of trust. Jill Bennett reports on what happens next.

A A

Former Surrey RCMP officer Dario Devic is back in a B.C. courtroom Tuesday.

Devic was charged after a sting by Surrey Creep Catchers, a group that poses as underaged girls online to catch men who want to meet them for sexual purposes.

In late August, he pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of trust.

READ MORE: Former Surrey Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catchers sting

Devic’s lawyer, Rishi Gill, said the other more serious charge, attempting to lure a child under the age of 16, will be stayed.

He says photographs sent to Devic clearly showed an adult woman and Devic never intended to meet a minor.

READ MORE: Dario Devic, Surrey RCMP officer facing child luring charge, to appear in court

This story will be updated following Devic’s court appearance Tuesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Creep Catchers
creep catchers sting
Creep Catchers Surrey
Dario Devic
Dario Devic Creep Catchers
Surrey Creep Catchers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News