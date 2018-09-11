Former RCMP officer caught in creep catcher sting back in court
Former Surrey RCMP officer Dario Devic is back in a B.C. courtroom Tuesday.
Devic was charged after a sting by Surrey Creep Catchers, a group that poses as underaged girls online to catch men who want to meet them for sexual purposes.
In late August, he pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of trust.
READ MORE: Former Surrey Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catchers sting
Devic’s lawyer, Rishi Gill, said the other more serious charge, attempting to lure a child under the age of 16, will be stayed.
He says photographs sent to Devic clearly showed an adult woman and Devic never intended to meet a minor.
READ MORE: Dario Devic, Surrey RCMP officer facing child luring charge, to appear in court
This story will be updated following Devic’s court appearance Tuesday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.