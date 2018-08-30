Surrey Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catchers sting

A Surrey RCMP Constable who was charged after a Creep Catchers sting two years ago, has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him.
Dario Devic has pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of rrust.
READ MORE: Dario Devic, Surrey RCMP officer facing child luring charge, to appear in court
He was charged after a sting by Surrey Creep Catchers, a group that poses as underaged girls online to catch men who meet them for sexual purposes.
Devic’s lawyer, Rishi Gill, says the other more serious charge, attempting to lure a child under the age of 16, will be stayed.
He says photographs sent to Devic clearly showed an adult woman and Devic never intended to meet a minor.
The case will be back in court Sept. 11.
Rishi says this plea likely means the end of Devic’s policing career.
