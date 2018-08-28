Guilty plea but no jail time for former realtor targeted in Surrey Creep Catcher sting

A former realtor caught in a sting by Surrey Creep Catcher, a group that claims to expose people they allege are child sexual predators, has pleaded guilty but won’t see jail time.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kuljinder Singh Bhatti was confronted by the group at a Tim Hortons last April.

Creep Catcher alleges he was there to meet up with a woman posing as a mother selling sex with herself and her fictitious six-year-old daughter.

Bhatti was eventually charged with communicating to buy underage sex.

Earlier this week, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was handed a one-year conditional sentence and a $500 fine.

Creep Catchers is a loose collection of organizations across Canada that claim to expose people they allege are child sexual predators. The groups pose online as minors before meeting in person to film and berate their targets.

Law enforcement officials across Canada have repeatedly expressed concern about the groups, warning the public that confronting alleged child predators could put people in danger and compromise police investigations.

