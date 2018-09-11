Deceased man’s body discovered in Rice Lake: OPP

Northumberland OPP discovered a man’s body in Rice Lake on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., police received calls about reports of a body in the south side of the lake, just east of Gores Landing, about 45 kilometres south of Peterborough.

One person has been pulled from Rice Lake east of Gores Landing on Rice Lake Scenic Drive. Emergency services are on site. The person is deceased. Believed no boat was involved. pic.twitter.com/tiKK1zSqmV — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) September 11, 2018

“We are dealing with a male that has been located deceased in the water,” said Sgt. Peter Leon in an email.

“The investigation is in the early stages and the Crime Unit is responding as well.”

The coroner’s office has been asked to go to the scene.

— More to come.