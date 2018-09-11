Crime
Deceased man’s body discovered in Rice Lake: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Northumberland OPP are investigating the discovery of a man's body in Rice Lake near Gore's Landing on Tuesday morning.

Pete Fisher/Special to CHEX News
Northumberland OPP discovered a man’s body in Rice Lake on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., police received calls about reports of a body in the south side of the lake, just east of Gores Landing, about 45 kilometres south of Peterborough.

“We are dealing with a male that has been located deceased in the water,” said Sgt. Peter Leon in an email.

“The investigation is in the early stages and the Crime Unit is responding as well.”

The coroner’s office has been asked to go to the scene.

— More to come.

