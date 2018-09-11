Deceased man’s body discovered in Rice Lake: OPP
Northumberland OPP discovered a man’s body in Rice Lake on Tuesday morning.
Around 10:45 a.m., police received calls about reports of a body in the south side of the lake, just east of Gores Landing, about 45 kilometres south of Peterborough.
“We are dealing with a male that has been located deceased in the water,” said Sgt. Peter Leon in an email.
“The investigation is in the early stages and the Crime Unit is responding as well.”
The coroner’s office has been asked to go to the scene.
— More to come.
