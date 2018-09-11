Former U of M prof arrested for sexual assault of a student, Winnipeg police say

Former University of Manitoba jazz professor, Steve Kirby, was arrested this spring for sexual assault.

Winnipeg police said the arrest came as a result of a complaint by a 19-year-old woman enrolled in the music program at the university.

Police said the woman reported being assaulted by her jazz professor on a number of occasions, between September 2014 and January 2017.

In June 2017, the Sex Crimes Unit was asked to investigate.

Police said following the investigation, Steven Kirby, 62, was arrested for sexual assault on May 9, 2017.

He was released on a promise to appear and the case is still before the courts.

A spokesperson for the University of Manitoba told Global News Kirby left the university in June of 2017.

Kirby was hired later that fall by the Berklee College of Music, according to the Boston college.

“Upon learning that he had been accused of sexual misconduct at his prior institution, he was immediately placed on administrative leave. Following an inquiry by the college, Kirby was terminated from Berklee,” said the college in a statement.

Police said Tuesday they believe there could be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation should contact investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).