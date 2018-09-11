Barrie city council gives initial approval of zoning for new downtown highrise

At a general committee meeting on Monday evening, Barrie city councillors gave initial approval of a zoning bylaw amendment application which would allow a new mid and highrise building to be built in the city’s downtown core.

The proposed development site is approximately 0.39 hectares in size and sits on the east side of Owen Street, north of Worsley Street and south of McDonald Street.

The proposed project includes a 20-storey mixed-use condominium building with room for retail space on the south side of the site.

According to a staff report, the application was submitted by MacNaughton Hermsen Britton Clarkson Planning Limited on behalf of Barrie Owen Service, who has not yet decided on a tenure for the proposed development.

However, at minimum, the project would be a 289-unit condominium. At maximum, the building will contain 329 units.

“Zoning standards for density could change depending on tenure, and a minimum/maximum approach for the density and parking standards has been proposed. This approach provides flexibility to determine tenure at a later date while providing the City of Barrie with certainty around an outcome for either option,” the staff report reads.

The proposal also includes an eight-storey building with eight townhouse units with a three-storey podium base.

According to the staff report, the two principal buildings would be connected by a nine-storey midrise building.

The developer is also seeking a number of special provisions for the development including reducing the side yard setback, minimizing the landscape buffer and a number of parking-related provisions.

According to the staff report, the developer will also commit $475,000 to improvements and beautification initiatives at the downtown Barrie Public Library branch, as well as at nearby parks and other public spaces in the downtown core and wider city.

Ultimately, the staff report recommended the council approve the application.

“Staff are recommending approval of the subject application as the lands are considered to be appropriate for this form of development in that the proposal is consistent with Provincial and Municipal policy,” the report reads.

While the motion was given initial approval at Monday’s meeting, if the development is to move forward, Barrie city council would be required to approve a site-plan application for the project.