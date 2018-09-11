Arrest made in alleged convenience store robbery in Lindsay
City of Kawartha Lakes Police have made an arrest in an alleged afternoon convenience store robbery in Lindsay on Saturday.
Police say shortly after 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 8, a woman entered a convenience store on William Street North. Police allege she displayed a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk.
“After receiving a sum of money the woman ran from the store, travelling west on Wellington Street,” police said.
Police tweeted the following photo of a suspect:
On Monday, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch arrested and charged a 26-year-old woman from the community of Janetville in connection with the case.
No name has been released.
The woman has been charged with armed robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and wearing a disguise while committing an indictable offence.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.
