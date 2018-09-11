Recycling plant fire in Langley sends smoke across Lower Mainland

A fire that broke out at a Langley, B.C., recycling plant Monday night continued to smolder Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Cloverdale Fuel on 102-B Avenue at 10 p.m. and when they arrived flames were shooting out from a large woodpile.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional crews who spent the night on the scene.

Officials say the flames are out but smoke could linger and crews will be on scene Tuesday dousing any hot spots.

No one has been hurt.