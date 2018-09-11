Teacher charged in death of teen who drowned in Algonquin Park to appear in court

A 54-year-old man charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Toronto student who drowned during a school field trip in Algonquin Park last summer is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Perry was swimming with a group of classmates at Big Trout Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park on the evening of July 4, 2017 when he went underwater and did not resurface. Search and rescue crews located his body the following day.

The student attended C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute in Toronto and was taking part in a week-long field trip with 32 other students.

Perry was one of 15 students who failed a swim test but was still allowed to go on the trip.

Police said the accused, Nicholas Mills of Caledon, was responsible for co-ordinating the excursion and has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death following a year-long criminal investigation.

The Toronto District School Board conducted a review of its practices and laid out new rules for trips after the teen’s death.