City committee to vote on whether to change meeting times at London City Hall

The corporate services committee is to decide whether to change the start times of council and committee meetings at London City Hall on Tuesday.

Proposed changes include holding council meetings at 9:30 a.m. instead of 4 p.m.

Standing committee meetings with routine and non-controversial agenda items would be held at 9:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. every two weeks on Monday and Tuesday.

Public participation meetings and those committee meetings that require public input would be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Those meetings would only happen if necessary.

Some concerns raised from Londoners surveyed about the possible changes include limiting the ability of the public to attend and participate, and discouraging potential candidates from running because they have day jobs.

Those in favour said having earlier meetings would decrease staff burnout, would be more cost effective and would make it easier for those with young children to attend.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 12:30 p.m. and is also a public participation meeting.

The committee will review the report and decide whether to send it to council.