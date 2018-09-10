Stock Transportation holding job fair in wake of Halifax school busing issues

Stock Transportation is set to hold a job fair in Halifax later this week in the wake of a difficult week for the company’s school bus services in the municipality.

Several parents took to social media on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week to complain after children were left waiting at bus stops and schools — sometimes for more than an hour — as school buses simply failed to show up.

Education Minister Zach Churchill told reporters on Thursday that a new online system for registering for bus service and late registrations played a role in some of the confusion.

“We’re working very diligently to make sure those glitches are worked out as quickly as possible… We go through challenges like this at the beginning of every school year,” he said.

Problems appear to have abated on Monday, with Stock Transportation saying they spent the weekend working on the online system.

“We did bring in additional routing experts and the entire team worked throughout the weekend to help re-route as student data was updated,” Molly Hart, a spokesperson for the company, said in an email on Monday.

“We are continuing progress on this work every day, but will need a little more time before we can expect all routes to be finalized.”

An online notice posted on Monday indicated that Stock is looking to hire school bus drivers, routing specialists and bilingual routers at a job fair set for Thursday in Dartmouth.

The company said it did not have information on the volume of complaints from parents in the wake of the busing issues and did not immediately respond to a request for information on whether they were experiencing staffing issues.

Over 100 kids at an elementary school in Bedford, N.S., were left stranded on Wednesday night after their bus never arrived.

Churchill went so far as to order Stock, along with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, to hold a press conference on Thursday as complaints mounted.

The government promised later that day to review the busing system.

Issues persisted on Friday, with some parents opting to make alternate arrangements instead of waiting longer to see if a bus would arrive.

With files from Alicia Draus and The Canadian Press