Fog advisory in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia: Environment Canada

A fog advisory is in effect for the Barrie, Midland and Orillia areas Monday afternoon.

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, near zero visibility fog is expected in the area.

The weather agency says areas of dense fog are expected to form Monday night as a very moist airmass remains entrenched over southern Ontario in the wake of the rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Officials are warning residents that due to the fog, visibility will likely be reduced to less than 250 metres in affected areas.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” the release reads. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The weather agency says the fog is expected to continue overnight and into Tuesday morning.

“The Tuesday morning commute to work may be affected, particularly in rural areas,” the statement reads.

According to Environment Canada, the fog is expected to lift completely by late Tuesday morning.