Murder trial begins for man accused in death of Calgary mother Dawns Echoes Baptiste

A jury trial is underway for a man accused of killing a 31-year-old Calgary mother of four.
Curtis Healy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dawns Echoes Baptiste, whose body was found in a Whitehorn backyard on Feb. 12, 2015.
The trial is scheduled for three weeks.
The jury is made up of six women and six men.
— More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.