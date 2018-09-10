Crime
September 10, 2018 2:07 pm
Updated: September 10, 2018 2:09 pm

Murder trial begins for man accused in death of Calgary mother Dawns Echoes Baptiste

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Curtis Healy is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Dawns Echoes Baptiste (above), a mother of four whose body was found in a Whitehorn backyard on Feb. 12, 2015.

A jury trial is underway for a man accused of killing a 31-year-old Calgary mother of four.

Curtis Healy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dawns Echoes Baptiste, whose body was found in a Whitehorn backyard on Feb. 12, 2015.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks.

The jury is made up of six women and six men.

— More to come… 

