Arrest made in alleged assault in Selkirk

A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an assault in Selkirk.
On Aug. 12, police were called about an alleged assault involving a group of men at the Lion’s Club Pavillion during the Selkirk Gasfest event.
A male victim was treated in hospital and later released.
The OPP investigation led to the identity of a suspect, who was taken into custody on Friday for assault causing bodily harm.
