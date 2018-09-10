Canada
Arrest made in alleged assault in Selkirk

By Reporter  900 CHML

OPP investigation into assault in Selkirk results in arrest.

A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an assault in Selkirk.

On Aug. 12, police were called about an alleged assault involving a group of men at the Lion’s Club Pavillion during the Selkirk Gasfest event.

A male victim was treated in hospital and later released.

The OPP investigation led to the identity of a suspect, who was taken into custody on Friday for assault causing bodily harm.

