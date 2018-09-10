Delta Mayor Lois Jackson hoping to stick around politics, running for city council

Lois Jackson can’t get rid of the political bug. The Delta mayor has announced she is going to run for city council in the upcoming municipal election, 45 years after her first run for city hall.

Earlier this year, the 80-year-old announced her plans to give up her mayor’s seat, a position she has held since 1999.

Jackson has joined former Delta’s chief administrator and mayoral candidate George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate of council candidates.

Jackson is one of the region’s most well-known politicians, having served as Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors from 2006 to 2011.

“We have got the greatest place to live, work and play and I really want to keep it that way for the families, businesses, industry that we have got here. I have a lot left to do and I know that George is the same as I am,” Jackson said.

“You want people who care about the community and know how to get things done quickly.”

Harvie is running for mayor against current Delta city councillor Sylvia Bishop and former Delta police chief Jim Cessford.

Jackson joked that Winston Churchill was 81 when he was prime minister of the UK and John A. Macdonald was Canada’s prime minister at the age of 76.

“Age is all relative,” joked Jackson. “Whether it is your brain or muscle power, I will take you on anytime.”

Jackson and Harvie worked together for 17 years while Jackson was mayor and Harvie was city manager. Jackson is not running for mayor again because she needs more time to care for her sick daughter.

The pair say their list of achievements includes eliminating Delta’s debt while investing over $50 million on new recreational facilities, road improvements, new fire halls and an additional office for Delta Police.

The Achieving for Delta slate now has six council candidates.

“We are very lucky to have Lois on our team, we are thrilled,” said Harvie.

“One question always was, what was Lois going to do? We are delighted. The public now knows that Lois has decided to work for the Achieving for Delta team. It adds a lot of credibility and along with the other team members we are really represented well.”

Jackson said if she is elected to council she will have a reduced workload compared to her time as mayor, but will still ensure she gets the job done for the people of Delta. As for whether she really considered retirement after a life in politics, she said it just wasn’t for her.

“I ask a lot of people, ‘How do you like retirement? What do you do with yourself?’ I mean, I would go nuts for sure. I thought, ‘Am I really cut out for that?’ I like to be busy. I like to be with people. I like to have mountains to climb.”