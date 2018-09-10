Police seek to identify suspect accused of stealing designer sunglasses
Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of stealing designer sunglasses from a store in Cookstown.
According to South Simcoe police, on Aug. 17 at around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the Tanger Outlet Mall on County Road 89 after receiving a report of a theft.
Officers say a man had entered the store in the mall and looked around for a while. Police say the man selected a pair of sunglasses and left the store without making an effort to pay for them.
According to police, the man re-entered the store a few minutes later and left with a second pair of sunglasses, again without paying.
Police are now searching for a man in his 40s, approximately six feet tall, weighing around 250 pounds. Officers say he has short, dark hair and a clean-shaven face. He was seen wearing a navy blue golf shirt, blue jeans, white Addidas running shoes and dark sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
