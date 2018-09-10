Police seek to identify suspect accused of stealing designer sunglasses

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of stealing designer sunglasses from a store in Cookstown.

According to South Simcoe police, on Aug. 17 at around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the Tanger Outlet Mall on County Road 89 after receiving a report of a theft.

Officers say a man had entered the store in the mall and looked around for a while. Police say the man selected a pair of sunglasses and left the store without making an effort to pay for them.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP investigating after break-in at local business

According to police, the man re-entered the store a few minutes later and left with a second pair of sunglasses, again without paying.

Police are now searching for a man in his 40s, approximately six feet tall, weighing around 250 pounds. Officers say he has short, dark hair and a clean-shaven face. He was seen wearing a navy blue golf shirt, blue jeans, white Addidas running shoes and dark sunglasses.

SHOPLIFTING SUSPECT SOUGHT: We need your help to identify a suspect following the #theft of 2 designer sunglasses from a store at Tanger Outlets. It happened Aug. 17, 2018 around 4:45 p.m. If you recognize this man please give us a call at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or @CrimeSDM pic.twitter.com/BCP7M3L6yV — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) September 9, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).