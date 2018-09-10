OPP investigate after woman’s body found in water near Long Point

Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a woman’s body was pulled from Lake Erie at Long Point over the weekend.

It was shortly after 9 a..m Saturday when officers and Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to a 911 call.

A Good Samaritan had spotted an unresponsive woman in the waters of Lake Erie just off Hastings Drive, investigators said.

The woman was brought to shore and was later declared dead, police said.

Investigators are still working to identify the body and have scheduled a post-mortem for Monday to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also share a tip anonymously online here.