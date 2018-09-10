Driver sought after 82-year-old man critically injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in North York that left an 82-year-old man in hospital with critical injuries.

Police said they responded to a call just after 1 a.m. on Sunday about a pedestrian being hit at Sheppard Avenue West near Dufferin Street, just east of the Sheppard West subway station.

Authorities said a man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Man in his 80s in critical condition following North York hit and run

Police said the driver stopped his vehicle after the collision, got out and approached the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police said the vehicle is described as a dark sedan which may have damage to the right front or windshield area.

The driver is described as five-feet-eight-inches to five-feet-10-inches tall, between 20 and 30 years old, with an olive complexion, clean-shaven, dark hair and a medium build.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m, to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.