Lawson Health Research Institute to receive federal funding for homelessness prevention

A local agency is about to get a cash infusion from the federal government.

The parliamentary secretary to the minister of Families, Children and Social Development will be in London Monday to announce funding for the Lawson Health Research Institute.

Adam Vaughan will make the announcement on behalf of the minister, Jean-Yves Duclos.

The funding is said to be aimed at helping to prevent homelessness through innovative solutions for patients transitioning back into the community.

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Victoria Hospital.