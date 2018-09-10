Blogs
September 10, 2018 10:00 am

Scott Thompson: Sweet 16 and other life milestones

Scott Thompson
Birthday cake with candles and sparklers.

Betsie Van der Meer / Getty Images
We celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend with my daughter Alicia turning 16.

We’ve had a lot of birthdays parties in the house over the years but this was a first for us, and it felt like it.

Over the last few days I found myself thinking, I can’t believe she is 16.

It seems as if it was yesterday my wife and I entered the hospital delivery ward as a couple and came out as a trio.

Life hasn’t been the same since, and got even better with another addition a few years later.

READ MORE: Voting at sweet 16? A new Parliamentary bill hopes so

Birthdays are not only to celebrate a present milestone but also to reflect on what has transpired to date that got us here.

Without past memories, we cannot appreciate the present and dream for the future.

As we get older, we tend to blow off birthdays, not needing to be reminded we are aging.


WATCH: Are ‘Fiver’ kids’ birthday parties the way to go?

Watching the young celebrate reminds us how important all of these benchmarks are, and that the time between each one, appears to be getting shorter.

The moment was quickly shattered when she asked, Dad can I borrow the car?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML

Aging
Birthdays
Familie
Milestones
Parenting
Parents
Sweet 16
teenagers
Teens

