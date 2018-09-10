Scott Thompson: Sweet 16 and other life milestones

We celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend with my daughter Alicia turning 16.

We’ve had a lot of birthdays parties in the house over the years but this was a first for us, and it felt like it.

Over the last few days I found myself thinking, I can’t believe she is 16.

It seems as if it was yesterday my wife and I entered the hospital delivery ward as a couple and came out as a trio.

Life hasn’t been the same since, and got even better with another addition a few years later.

Birthdays are not only to celebrate a present milestone but also to reflect on what has transpired to date that got us here.

Without past memories, we cannot appreciate the present and dream for the future.

As we get older, we tend to blow off birthdays, not needing to be reminded we are aging.

Watching the young celebrate reminds us how important all of these benchmarks are, and that the time between each one, appears to be getting shorter.

The moment was quickly shattered when she asked, Dad can I borrow the car?

