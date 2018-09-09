Victoria-bound plane makes emergency landing at Kelowna airport

A private aircraft made an emergency landing at Kelowna International Airport on Sunday night.

The Cessna plane was experiencing engine power issues, prompting the pilot to make a precautionary landing around 5:30 p.m., according to airport spokesperson Neil Drachenberg.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the airport, but the plane landed safely.

The aircraft was travelling from Calgary’s Springbank Airport to Victoria.

Two people were aboard the aircraft, but neither was injured in the incident.