Kelowna drum circle honours missing and murdered Indigenous women

Dozens of people turned out to a drum circle in Kelowna’s Kerry Park to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“Missing women are not being recognized. It’s not being acknowledged by the government like they said they would,” said organizer Gary Wong. “And it’s been years and years and years and years.”

By singing and holding a sacred smudging ceremony in a busy park, local Indigenous leaders are hoping the high-profile event will help others learn about the tragedies of missing and murdered Indigenous women and inspire them to take up the cause.

Westbank First Nation Chief Roxanne Lindley’s cousin has been missing for years.

Like many, her family is still seeking closure. She said the drumming circle helps in the healing process.

“To come here today to speak about it, to speak of the need for healing, for closure, for justice, is all something that each and every one of us that was in the circle really truly believe in,” she said.