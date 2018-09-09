Montreal candidates’ debate addresses concerns of city’s Chinese community

With three weeks until the Quebec election, the Montreal Chinese community got a chance to get up close and personal with their candidates, and learn more about them.

All of the candidates running in the Westmount-Saint-Louis riding gathered at Sun-Yat-Sen Park in the heart of Chinatown for a debate.

They introduced themselves, their party, and then got a chance to answer some of the concerns of the Chinese community.

“I’m going to ask about healthcare and how they’re going to make sure that it’s equitable access for any and all cultural communities,” said Amy Ma.

Other topics of concern and interest for the community were immigration and systemic discrimination.

“François Legault started blaming immigrants for the fact that his grandchildren won’t be able to speak French,” said William Ging Wee Dere. “I think that’s giving immigrants too much power, for immigrants to be able to do that. Wouldn’t it be fairer if he blamed the Quebec education system?”

The riding of Westmount-Saint-Louis has always been a Liberal stronghold; former MNA Jacques Chagnon has held the seat since the riding was established in the 1990s.

Recently chosen to replace Chagnon is Jennifer Maccarone, who says she understands this community’s concerns and, if elected, will address and help defend them.

“The Liberal party is the only party that really believes in inclusivity and has been promoting minority rights, has been promoting immigration and helping with employment with our immigration population,” said Maccarone.

Even though the district has always been red, Maccarone says she’s not taking anything for granted.

One of her big competitors, CAQ candidate Michelle Morin, says she’s confident that with her experience and her party’s ideologies, she can turn the riding.

“We have a great economic plan, we have awesome solutions for health care and education and we believe our immigration policy is a fantastic policy,” said Morin.