Fredericton apartment fire leaves 6 displaced

Six people were displaced as the result of an apartment fire in Fredericton on Saturday, the Canadian Red Cross said in a press release.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at 54 Carmen Ave., with the blaze damaging one apartment in the six-unit building.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross were able to arrange emergency lodging for two adults and four children. The agency says tenant insurance will help with other needs.

No injuries were reported from the fire.