Canadian Red Cross assists woman after apartment fire in Dartmouth

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting a woman after she was displaced due to an apartment fire in Dartmouth on Saturday.

The agency says the fire was confined to one unit on the second level of a four-storey apartment building at 6 Prince Arthur Ave.

No injuries were reported as the result of the fire, which was first reported at 9:30 p.m.

Volunteers with the Red Cross have arranged for emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases for the woman.