Canadian Red Cross assists woman after apartment fire in Dartmouth
The Canadian Red Cross is assisting a woman after she was displaced due to an apartment fire in Dartmouth on Saturday.
The agency says the fire was confined to one unit on the second level of a four-storey apartment building at 6 Prince Arthur Ave.
No injuries were reported as the result of the fire, which was first reported at 9:30 p.m.
Volunteers with the Red Cross have arranged for emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases for the woman.
