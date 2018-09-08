New leadership ‘positive,’ but Lakeview residents still divided over development

A large Tsuu T’ina development near the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Lakeview has divided residents for years, but a new wave of community leadership is hoping to strengthen ties between the communities.

The Lakeview Community Association held its annual general meeting on Saturday with the southwest ring road and Tsuu T’ina development top of mind.

The “not in my back yard” sentiments of old seem to be fading with a newly-elected board.

“We have new people on the board that are really positive and really fair,” said Lakeview resident Laurie Dolph.

“I’d say about 80, 85 per cent, the majority of the new board coming up are really fair and level-headed and positive which is what I’m looking most forward to.”

“I’m really excited for how things went today,” said fellow Lakeview resident Berna Stewart. “We’ve got a fabulous and enthusiastic turnout from the membership and a great 23-person, new nominated board. It’s wonderful.”

Plans to build a 500-acre retail and residential development on the Tsuu T’ina land still face opposition.

Some residents say that the current proposal would increase traffic and travel times for Lakeview residents and feel like they’ve been left in the dark.

“The Lakeview residents, in my understanding, were not aware of this design,” said 30-year resident Jim, who declined to give his last name. “The original 37 Street design was represented at a meeting three to four years ago at a special meeting of Lakeview residents. So to me, there’s a gap.”

“They have all their cards in their pockets and they’re not sharing with us, so I guess it’s an unknown at this point,” he added.

Along with a new board, the association has decided to relaunch its First Nations liaison program which was cancelled last year.

It aims to encourage communication between Lakeview and the Tsuu T’ina Nation during the development and construction process.