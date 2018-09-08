Trans Mountain opponents rally in Vancouver as Ottawa mulls next steps

The Trans Mountain Pipeline might be on ice, at least for the time being, but that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anti-pipeline protesters.

Project opponents gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday with the message, “No Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion! Not Now, Not Ever!”

The Federal Court of Appeal quashed Trans Mountain’s federal approval at the end of August.

The court ruled that the federal government had failed in its duty to consult meaningfully with First Nations, and had improperly excluded the project’s effects on the marine environment, particularly endangered southern resident orcas.

The Trudeau government has maintained that the project will get built, and hasn’t ruled out appealing the court’s decision.

“We’re looking at various options, including legislation, including appeals. … We are looking at what an appeal would look like, what it would mean,” Trudeau told a televised news conference in Edmonton, Alberta on Friday.

That has protesters vowing to continue their opposition.

“We wake up knowing that both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau spoke after the court decision to reaffirm their commitment to building the pipeline,” said organizers in a media release.

“The project is stalled, not cancelled.”

Organizers also pointed to Kinder Morgan shareholders voting to approve the sale of the project to the federal government moments after the court decision came down, arguing that it amounts to a taxpayer bailout of the oil industry.

“Nothing can change the scientific, economic, Indigenous and community consensus against this dirty Tar Sands pipeline,” reads the release.

“Now is the best time to make sure the Trudeau government gives up this climate disaster once and for all!”

The Vancouver rally is taking place along with hundreds of other “rise for climate” events in 90 countries on Saturday, aimed at calling attention to climate change.