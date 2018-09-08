Peterborough’s Pathway of Fame receives 13 new inductees for 2018

Howard Berry is just one of 13 new inductees in the Peterborough Pathway to Fame.

“I’m overwhelmed a bit but very very happy and pleased, an unexpected pleasure,” said Berry.

Berry is recognized under the dramatic arts category for his work in costume design with various theatre productions, as well as for his endless volunteer hours as a theatre set designer, director and painter — to name a few roles.

“We do what we do because we love it, and to have someone recognize that and honor it is really, really special,” said Barry.

Now in its 21st year, the ceremony honours people with unique talents who have contributed to making Peterborough a special place to live.

“This is a wonderful city,” said Graham Hart, Pathway to Fame committee vice-chair. “It gives a lot to all of us who are residents, and a lot of the residents give to the city back.”

Brothers John and Paul Downs were recognized under the community builder category for their immeasurable level of giving and support for the local community. Their company, Nexicom, provides high-speed internet, digital TV, telephone and home security services in Peterborough and the Kawarthas.

“Very excited, it’s a great honour to be given this community builder award,” Paul said. “It means a great amount and it was a real shock and surprise for us. It’s just been part of what we’ve done in a business over the years is to support the community.”

Each inductee receives a framed certificate and a permanent personalized granite marker in Del Crary Park. There are nearly 300 honourees at the pathway — a reminder of those from all walks of life who have made Peterborough a special place to live and work.