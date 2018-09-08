Londoners band together in Victoria Park to tackle climate change

Londoners will be gathering in Victoria Park Saturday to stand up to the fossil fuel industry and discuss key issues in tackling climate change.

The event — organized by 350.org — is one of many demonstrations taking place around the world Saturday to oppose new coal, oil and gas projects.

“Firstly, we will be celebrating the Trans Mountain pipeline decision from the Appeal Court,” said Lisa Carriere, organizer of the action day.

Last month, a court overturned Ottawa’s approval of the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, halting construction on the project and sending the government back to the review phase.

READ MORE: Thousands of Western students to participate in Orientation Serves Day

“While we recognize we haven’t won that war, it’s definitely a win in the battle and calls for celebration, since this wasn’t something we were anticipating,” said Carriere.

The event will include several speakers, drummers and chants in order to raise awareness around key issues in the fight against climate change.

“2020 is a threshold for meeting global targets to tackle the climate crisis, and we’re fast running out of time to act,” Carriere said.

“In order to achieve action, we need our local leaders to step up and do everything they can right now to stop the fossil fuel industry and build 100 per cent renewable energy for all.”

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. in Victoria Park and will take place at the entrance near Richmond and Clarence streets.